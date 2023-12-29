Three people taken into custody for having drugs, guns, and counterfeit cash in hotel room

Three people arrested with drugs, guns, and counterfeit cash

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police were able to take three people into custody after serving a search warrant at a hotel in Fayette County.

According to the police report, last month they were called to the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel on McClellandtown Road in South Union Township to execute the search warrant.

Once inside the hotel room, they found counterfeit cash, weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The counterfeit cash totaled just under $1,000.

Three people, 41-year-old Jason Hice of Martin, Pa., 27-year-old Jeramiaha Bowers of Uniontown, and 35-year-old Tiffany Smodic of McClellandtown, Pa., were taken into custody.

They are all facing charges including forgery, theft, firearm violations, and drug violations.