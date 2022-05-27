3 sue Pittsburgh police claiming injuries during downtown protests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people who participated in the George Floyd protests downtown in May of 2020 are suing Pittsburgh police.

According to the Post-Gazette, Alex Horell, Gordon Brown and Hatem Hassan said police used excessive force and committed civil rights violations during the protests.

They claimed police didn't distinguish between peaceful protestors and the people who were causing damage and inciting violence.

All three also claimed they ended up with injuries when police fired bean bags, rubber bullets and tear gas.

The city of Pittsburgh said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.