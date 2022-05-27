Watch CBS News
Local News

3 sue Pittsburgh police claiming injuries during downtown protests

/ CBS Pittsburgh

3 sue Pittsburgh police claiming injuries during downtown protests
3 sue Pittsburgh police claiming injuries during downtown protests 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people who participated in the George Floyd protests downtown in May of 2020 are suing Pittsburgh police.  

According to the Post-Gazette, Alex Horell, Gordon Brown and Hatem Hassan said police used excessive force and committed civil rights violations during the protests.

They claimed police didn't distinguish between peaceful protestors and the people who were causing damage and inciting violence.

All three also claimed they ended up with injuries when police fired bean bags, rubber bullets and tear gas.

The city of Pittsburgh said it doesn't comment on pending litigation. 

First published on May 27, 2022 / 5:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.