Three pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person is in custody after three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

Police say a female driver was taken into custody in Wilkinsburg shortly after the crash took place at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a fight took place outside of a bar and the woman hit two other vehicles and then three pedestrians before leaving the scene.

Two of the three people who were struck were taken to the hospital. The third person refused medical treatment.

It's unclear what charges the driver may be facing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

