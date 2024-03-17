Three people hurt in Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crash on Saturday night

Three hurt in PRT crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people were hurt after a crash in Westwood late on Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Noblestown Road and Obey Street and 18 people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

As a result, the driver of the car that hit the bus was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

