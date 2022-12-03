Three people hospitalized after crash involving Millvale Police patrol vehicle
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Millvale Police vehicle happened on Friday night.
According to Shaler Township Police, just after 10 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Babcock Boulevard and Geyer Road.
It was a crash between a Millvale patrol vehicle and another vehicle.
Three people were involved in the crash, a Millvale police officer and two people in the other vehicle.
They were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.
Shaler Township Police have said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
