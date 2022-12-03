Three people hospitalized after crash involving Millvale Police patrol vehicle

Three people hurt in crash in Millvale

Three people hurt in crash in Millvale

Three people hurt in crash in Millvale

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Millvale Police vehicle happened on Friday night.

According to Shaler Township Police, just after 10 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Babcock Boulevard and Geyer Road.

It was a crash between a Millvale patrol vehicle and another vehicle.

Three people were involved in the crash, a Millvale police officer and two people in the other vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.

Shaler Township Police have said the cause of the crash is under investigation.