Three people hospitalized after crash involving Millvale Police patrol vehicle

By Patrick Damp

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Millvale Police vehicle happened on Friday night.

According to Shaler Township Police, just after 10 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Babcock Boulevard and Geyer Road.

It was a crash between a Millvale patrol vehicle and another vehicle.

Three people were involved in the crash, a Millvale police officer and two people in the other vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.

Shaler Township Police have said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

