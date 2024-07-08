Three major roadwork projects are getting underway today. Here's where you can expect to see traffic delays and detours.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today marks the beginning of the second half of the road construction season and there are three major projects getting underway.

KDKA's John Shumway is here with a look at what you can expect.

These projects involve one area of significant lane restrictions and two major road closings.

Route 910 in Wexford

Let's start in Marshall Township and Franklin Park on Wexford Bayne Road.

We're a year away from the major reconstruction of the Rt. 910 interchange along Interstate 79, but there's work to be done in order to have everything ready.

Starting today, Rt. 910, also known as Wexford Bayne Road at and on either side of the I-79 overpass will be the focus of surveying and utility work.

Route 910 in Wexford is just one place where major roadwork projects are getting underway today. KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson

To get that work done, there will be single lane, alternating traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from the Sheetz at Nicholson Road to the Rite Aid at Devine Drive.

The work is weather dependent and may not occur everyday, but will last about a month and is expected to wrap up around August 2.

Route 981 in Westmoreland County

Now to Mt. Pleasant Township in Westmoreland County, where Rt. 981 will be closing for the rest of the month.

Crews are going to be straightening out the curve leading up to the new roundabout at Hecla Road.

The closure will be around-the-clock from Fox Run Road up to Hecla Road.

Route 981 in Westmoreland County is slated to be closed through the end of the month as crews work at straightening the curve leading up to the new roundabout at Hecla Road. KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray

The posted detour is lengthy, but you might consider using State Street between the roundabout and Mt. Pleasant.

They hope to have Rt. 981 reopened before the end of July.

Mon-Fayette Expressway work in West Mifflin

Work that needs done for the Mon-Fayette Expressway projects means closing a portion of Camp Hollow Road today.

That section of the road is closing from the entrance to USX Irvin Works at Camden Hill Road down to New England Road.

You'll be able to get to Irvin Works from the north on Camp Hollow, but drivers coming from the south will need to continue up Rt. 837 to Lebanon School Road and take that to Camp Hollow, just above the plant entrance.

Camp Hollow Road is slated to reopen in mid-October.