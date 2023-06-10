Three kids shot at graduation party in New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Three kids were shot overnight at the Bollinger Playground in New Castle.

According to a New Castle Police Facebook post, they are investigating after the three kids were shot during a graduation celebration.

The condition of the three kids who were shot is unknown at this time and police have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information or that was at the graduation party is being asked to call the police at 724-656-3586.

