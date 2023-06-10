Watch CBS News
Local News

Three kids shot at graduation party in New Castle

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Three kids were shot overnight at the Bollinger Playground in New Castle. 

According to a New Castle Police Facebook post, they are investigating after the three kids were shot during a graduation celebration. 

The condition of the three kids who were shot is unknown at this time and police have not named any suspects. 

Anyone with information or that was at the graduation party is being asked to call the police at 724-656-3586. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on June 10, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.