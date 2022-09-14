Watch CBS News
3 homes on fire in Washington County

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews are battling a fire at three homes in Washington County. 

Dispatchers said three homes are on fire on First Avenue in New Eagle. 

When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the houses. 

kdka-first-avenue-new-eagle-fire.png
Three homes caught on fire on First Avenue in New Eagle, Washington County on Sept. 14, 2022.  (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The call for the fire came in around 3 p.m., dispatchers said. Shortly before 5, bright lames could still be seen in one of the homes. 

Multiple units from both Allegheny and Washington counties are helping put out the fire.  

kdka-first-avenue-new-eagle-fire-1.png
Three homes caught on fire on First Avenue in New Eagle, Washington County on Sept. 14, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso/Facebook)

No injuries have been reported. 

There's been no word on the cause, but the state police fire marshal is at the scene to investigate. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on September 14, 2022 / 4:50 PM

