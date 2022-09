Two people hurt in three-vehicle crash

Two people hurt in three-vehicle crash

Two people hurt in three-vehicle crash

WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) - Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 51.

It happened in White Hall Borough near Stewart Street.

While details are limited, it is known that three cars were involved.

The condition of those involved is not known at this time.

Stay with KDKA.com for more details.