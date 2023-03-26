Thousands without power after storms, wind move through area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of customers are without power due to the high winds.

West Penn Power reports nearly 70,000 outages, and Duquesne Light has over 50,000 customers without power.

The outages are reported across the region, including in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Butler counties.

Duquesne Light says they hope to have all the power restored by 8 p.m. Monday.