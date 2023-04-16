Thousands show up for March of Dimes' annual walk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - March of Dimes hosted its annual walk Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The event raises money and awareness for both mothers and babies and the event was both fun and emotional for those in attendance.

Thousands of people showed up on Pittsburgh's North Shore to march for a good cause. It's the March of Dimes' March for Babies.

At Acrisure Stadium on Sunday morning, folks started gathering around 8 a.m. to raise awareness and money for a deserving cause.

March of Dimes Board Chair Jim Hogan said that the day is not just a fundraiser; it's a celebration and one that is personal to him.

"We are celebrating moms and babies, particularly those who have survived premature births and extended NICU stays, and we're even honoring those moms and babies we may have lost due to complications, including my daughter who was stillborn at 33 weeks back in 2016," Hogan said.

Surprisingly, the U.S. is one of the most dangerous developed nations in the world for childbirth. One in 10 babies is born prematurely, and two newborns die every hour in the country.

Hogan said that the money raised from this event goes directly to fund training, education, and research programs to help save lives.

One family that was at the event belongs to Sharon Stover. She said that her two grandkids were born premature, but because of organizations like the March of Dimes and their efforts, her grandkids are miracle babies. And today, they are thriving.

"Well, I am a nurse, too. So, knowing that everybody is touching our lives and other children's lives, giving our other babies a chance to live, it is just paramount to us," Stover added.

Again, thousands of people took part in the event, and if you couldn't make it down on Sunday, that's all right.

For more information on the fundraising event and the March of Dimes, click this link.