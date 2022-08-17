Thousands of SUVs recalled due to seatbelt issue

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - General Motors has issued a recall that impacts thousands of SUVs.

The automaker is recalling 2021 and 2022 Cadillac Escaldes, Chevrolet Suburbans, Tahoes, and GMC Yukons due to a seatbelt issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the seatbelts in the third row could have a problem with the buckles.

The automaker has not reported any accidents or injuries from the issue.

You can learn more, see affected models, and what you need to do to get them repaired at this link.