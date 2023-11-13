Thousands of iMOONZZZ children's nightgowns recalled due to burn hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of children's nightgowns have been recalled due to a burn hazard. The recall affects more than 13,000 nightgowns that were sold by iMOONZZZ.

They were sold exclusively on Amazon from March of 2023 through June of 2023.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear. The CPSC is recommending consumers to stop using them and to contact the company for a refund.

The official recall date is Nov. 9. At this time, there were no incidents or injuries reported because of this burn hazard.