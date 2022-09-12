Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands of Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators recalled due to fire risk

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two very popular Ford SUVs are currently being recalled. 

Ford has recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after it became known their heating cooling fan motors can catch fire. 

So far 25 fires have been reported with 12 of those 15 causing extensive damage to the vehicles. 

Today, the company will begin reaching out to the owners of the models built between 2014 and 2017.

To see if your vehicle is part of this recall and to learn what to do next, head to this link

First published on September 12, 2022 / 10:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.