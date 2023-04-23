Thousands of ducks released into Lake Elizabeth as part of Steel City Duck Derby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of ducks were racing through Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park on Saturday!

Rubber ducks, that is.

More than 7,000 of them were released as part of the second annual Steel City Duck Derby.

The event raised money for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To enter the race, a duck could be adopted for $5 and the top finishers won up to $1,500.