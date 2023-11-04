Thousands come to Pittsburgh for the American Heart Association's Heart Walk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It is a great walk for a good cause.

More than 3,000 community members will be walking in the Pittsburgh Heart Walk here in the downtown, all to raise money and awareness for the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association.

Check-in and in-person registration began at 8 a.m.

The official Heart Walk ceremony stepped off at 9:30.

The walk was sponsored by nearly 100 local businesses including PNC, Allegheny Health Network, UPMC, and Giant Eagle.

Along with the walk, there were fun activities including a kids' zone that had prizes, face painting, and balloon art!

There were CPR demonstrations, free health screenings, and much more.

The American Heart Association said every walker who joined, and every dollar donated, means more lives saved. More research. More people trained in CPR. More medical breakthroughs. And more lifesaving moments for hearts big and small.

They also provided those in attendance with the following stats:

1 in 4 adults sit for longer than eight hours each day and this low level of physical activity can have negative consequences on physical and mental health.

Physical activity is one of the most powerful tools to reduce stress, boost mood, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, like heart disease and stroke.

According to a study from the American Heart Association, swapping just 30 minutes of sitting with low-intensity physical activity reduced risk of death by 17%

Pets can help you get more exercise, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, cut stress, and boost happiness (here is the science to prove it!)

By participating and donating to Pittsburgh Heart Walk, you are supporting the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association and safeguarding that fewer people die from stroke and heart disease.

Finally, KDKA's own First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley was the emcee of the day!

For more information and resources, check out the American Heart Association's website at this link!