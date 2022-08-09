Police: Gunman barricaded inside Ross Township home

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are responding to a call of a barricaded gunman in Ross Township.

Police said they believe the man is inside a home on Thompson Run Road with multiple assault rifles.

#BREAKING Ross Township police said a man is barricaded in a home on Thompson Run Road. They believe he is armed with multiple assault rifles. Thompson Run Road is closed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0IxxucVpJ0 — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 9, 2022

Thompson Run Road is closed while police are on scene.

