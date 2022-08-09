Police: Gunman barricaded inside Ross Township home
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are responding to a call of a barricaded gunman in Ross Township.
Police said they believe the man is inside a home on Thompson Run Road with multiple assault rifles.
Thompson Run Road is closed while police are on scene.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
