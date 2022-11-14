Thomas Jefferson head coach Bill Cherpak gets 300th career win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Longtime Thomas Jefferson football coach Bill Cherpak has joined the 300-win club.

Cherpak joined a short list of fellow WPIAL coaches with 300 or more wins when Thomas Jefferson defeated Latrobe 21-7 on Friday night.

Only three other coaches in WPIAL history have won 300 or more games.

During his 28 years and counting while coaching the Jaguars, Cherpak has amassed an impressive 300-53 record, bringing home hardware with nine WPIAL championships and five PIAA state titles.

Cherpak's 300 wins sit only behind Jim Render (406), Joe Hamilton (342), and George Novak (306) on the WPIAL's all-time list.

Thomas Jefferson will look to get Cherpak's win total to 301 with a win in the WPIAL 4A Semifinals on Friday night when the Jaguars head to North Allegheny to face Central Valley.