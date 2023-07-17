Watch CBS News
Third Space Bakery coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bakery is coming to Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.

On Instagram, Third Space Bakery says it has signed a lease for a building on Penn Avenue. It is renovating the spot formerly occupied by Spork, a restaurant.

The bakery said it can't wait to open its doors to serve up some baked goods, as well as offer cooking workshops and other food-related community events 

First published on July 17, 2023 / 6:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

