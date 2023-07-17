Third Space Bakery coming to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bakery is coming to Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.
On Instagram, Third Space Bakery says it has signed a lease for a building on Penn Avenue. It is renovating the spot formerly occupied by Spork, a restaurant.
The bakery said it can't wait to open its doors to serve up some baked goods, as well as offer cooking workshops and other food-related community events
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.