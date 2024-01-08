Third Eye Blind bringing summer tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nineties band Third Eye Blind is bringing their summer tour to Pittsburgh.

The fourth edition of the Summer Gods Tour will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 9 with special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.

The tour kicks off on June 8 in Airway Heights, Washington, and makes more than three dozen stops across North America before wrapping up on Aug. 3 in Houston, Texas.

"I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever," frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a news release from Live Nation. "We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can't wait."

Supporting groups Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A noted how formative Third Eye Blind's self-titled album was in their lives.

"Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it released in 1997," said Ryan Key of Yellowcard. "As 90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn't feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all time favorite bands every night this summer."

Tickets go on sale Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. with presales leading up to that date.