The warning signs of inflammatory breast cancer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - During this, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there is a concerning new study.

It reveals that most women do not know the signs of one of the most threatening forms of breast cancer.

Ladies this is important for you and guys it's important to the women in your life.

No matter your gender, you no doubt know that a lump in the breast can be a sign of cancer. The study commissioned by Ohio State University indicates that 78% of women are well aware of that.

"But one of the unique things about inflammatory breast cancer is it may not present as a lump of the breast," said Dr. Ko Un Park. Dr. Park serves as a surgical oncologist for Ohio State University's Cancer Center.

Dr. Park said only about 44% of women know the signs of inflammatory breast cancer, so it's often missed, or misdiagnosed as an infection.

"There were skin changes on the breast that, honestly, I just kind of ignored because they were not symptomatic," said Lisa Overholser.

Overholser, a patient of Dr. Park, is one of the lucky ones who had inflammatory breast cancer.

"Don't ignore it, days make a difference with this particular cancer," Overholser added.

Because patients don't know what they are seeing.

"Women are often presenting at a more advanced stage wherein the breast cancer has already spread to the lymph nodes, typically in the underarm area. And in about half of the patients present with Stage IV, or metastatic breast cancer, which means that cancer has spread to other parts of the body beyond the breast and the lymph nodes," Dr. Park said.

You may not be able to feel a lump, and it may not show on a mammogram, but the signs should not be ignored.

Here they are.

"The skin can be red. It can appear thickened. We often use the term peau d'orange, which is French for orange peel, because that's the appearance of the breast or the breast itself can feel very heavy and full compared to the other breast which is another symptom that women can experience," Dr. Park noted.

Dr. Park said the redness will cover a third of the breast any deviation from normal should be checked by your doctor. Chemo, surgery, and radiation therapy can preserve life.

"Early detection is your best weapon," Overholser said.

Inflammatory breast cancer is more common in women under 40, Black women are more susceptible, and it is more common among women who are overweight.

Thankfully, this type of cancer only accounts for less than 5% of cases, but it is getting special attention because most patients don't know what they are dealing with, and it is one of the most aggressive forms of the disease, and survival chances are poorer than other forms of breast cancer.