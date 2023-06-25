'The UFC Gym' officially opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the grand opening of the brand-new UFC Gym downtown.

The 40,000-square-foot gym offers boutique-style group fitness classes, MMA-inspired conditioning classes, a weight room with free weights, and much more.

Saturday's grand opening was hosted by former Steeler Ryan Shazier and BJ Penn.

The duo cut the ribbon to officially open the doors to the facility.

There were a few activities including a meet-and-greet with both athletes as well as a VIP tour of the club and a raffle.

"The UFC Gym is here because we have an amazing opportunity to bring this brand to an amazing community in downtown Pittsburgh," said Adam Sedlack, the CEO of the gym. "As the CEO of the global company, I could not be more excited that we launched this brand right here and right now."

"I know that UFC is a great fit for Pittsburgh because they have the right experience to train different here and find a way to get better every single day and that's how Pittsburgh is," Shazier added.

The UFC Gym is the first major brand extension of UFC.