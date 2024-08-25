The stretch of late-summer heat continues in Pittsburgh along with limited rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday morning begins on a milder note with temperatures that are in the mid-50s to low 60s across Western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

Similar to yesterday, expect another afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-80s and possibly a few upper 80s across our area.

There will be an increase in clouds later today ahead of a weak atmospheric disturbance moving in from the northwest. This disturbance may kick off a stray shower during the afternoon and evening, but coverage will be very limited.

A few more isolated showers and storms are expected to develop overnight and into Monday morning as the weak wave pushes across our area. The Storm Prediction Center has part of our area outlined in a level 1 "marginal risk" of severe storms on Monday.

The severe parameters including instability and wind shear do not look particularly impressive over our area, but one or two cells could contain some small hail.

While most of the weekend was characterized by "dry heat," gradually expect an uptick in dewpoints late Sunday night into Monday that will carry well into the middle to end of next week. These higher dew points combined with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s will certainly feel more uncomfortable than previous days. Highs in the 90s are becoming increasingly likely, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows that will be well above normal as well thanks to all of the moisture in the air and the heat that builds up during the day.

Heat indexes on Tuesday and Wednesday will flirt with the mid to upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

After Monday, our next opportunity for a few storms will be Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Given the heat and moisture in place combined with some slightly stronger winds aloft, this may allow for a few more robust and organized storms, so we'll need to watch for the potential of isolated severe weather, especially closer to the I-80 corridor.

A weak "backdoor" cold front will try to slip in on Thursday, but model guidance is not incredibly bullish on this front clearing our forecast area or bringing a substantial cooldown. Temperatures will likely remain in the upper 80s to near 90 through Friday before a potentially stronger cold front arrives by Saturday bringing more showers and storms with a push of slightly cooler air.

