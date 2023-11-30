The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie bringing joint tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are coming to Pittsburgh after adding more dates to their joint tour.

The two indie rock bands will play at the Petersen Events Center on May 2 with special guest Slow Pulp.

The Give Up Transatlanticism tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Postal Service's "Give Up" and Death Cab for Cutie's "Transatlanticism," which were released in 2003 eight months apart. The bands share a co-founder, Benjamin Gibbard, who will perform both albums in their entirety alongside his respective bandmates.

"I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, 'Transatlanticism' came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I'm totally fine with that. I've never had a more creatively inspired year," Gibbard said in a news release from Live Nation.

The bands are extending their tour after an entirely sold-out 2023 run that included back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden and three nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. The 2024 leg will kick off in Atlanta on April 23 and hit more than a dozen stops before ending in Portland on May 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. with presales leading up to that date.