The Pittsburgh Promise hosts Franco Harris tribute show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Temptations will headline an event on Saturday, celebrating the life and service of Franco and Dana Harris and the success of the Pittsburgh Promise scholarship.
The program helps pay for college for more than 11,000 students.
Franco died last December, just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
Before his death, Harris was the board chair of the Pittsburgh Promise organization.
