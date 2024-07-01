The Pittsburgh area starts the week on a comfy stretch of weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two weeks ago was the start of the stretch of 90-degree weather. Monday, the Pittsburgh area starts what looks to be a fairly comfy stretch of weather that should take Pittsburgh through the Fourth of July holiday.

If you have outdoor plans this week, there will be some late-day rain chances, but overall we aren't expecting a lot.

The biggest concern for the week will occur late on Wednesday night. As rain chances return, we should have some storms that develop well upstream of us and slowly fall apart as they try to move into the state.

There is a sliver of our area under a severe weather risk (level 1 out of 5 with 5 being the highest) due to strong wind speeds. We are more likely to see a "rain event" with rain totals of around a half-inch, to a full inch, late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Highs today should hit the mid-70s. Morning temperatures fell to the low-50s and Monday will be the coolest day of the week. Noon temperatures should be near 70°.

Highs should return to the mid-80s on Tuesday. The skies should remain sunny on Tuesday. I have highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday, with daily highs hitting the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

I have weekend highs hitting the mid-80s. Each of these days will also see a rain chance with no two days' chance for rain being similar.

On Thursday, rain chances will be highest south of I-70 with other places seeing a mostly dry day after the sun comes up. Friday's rain chance will come fairly late in the day.

Monday: Dry, cooler than average for the day

High: 76

Tuesday: Warmer, dry

High: 84

Wednesday: Late-day rain and storm chance

High: 89

Fourth of July: A couple of chances for rain

High: 88

Friday: Late-day rain and storm chance

High: 87