The Pie Shoppe in Westmoreland County prepares for holiday dessert rush

LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Christmas is two weeks away, and at The Pie Shoppe in Westmoreland County, they're preparing for all the holiday orders.

Plenty of people around Laughlintown and the surrounding area are coming to The Pie Shoppe this time of year.

"I needed to buy a dessert for a dinner at our church tonight," Janet Lord of Jerome, Somerset County, said.

Lord settled on a carrot cake for her holiday dinner.

"I like to have something special because they do their desserts really well," she said.

Inside, desserts are everywhere — so are the decorations and an uptick in volume.

"As soon as Thanksgiving's over – they start coming in," said Seth Brown, who helps run The Pie Shoppe.

Brown says they have a special order book for the days leading up to Christmas. They have their usual best-sellers, like "snails," which is leftover pie dough rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar. There are also more seasonal options.

"Of course, cookies. Cookies are always a big one for Christmas," Brown said. "We have some seasonal pies for Christmas, like cranberry apple."

Brown says most of what they sell is shelf-stable, "So, we can stock up, make sure we have it, and be prepared."