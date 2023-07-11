The Pavilion at Star Lake planning for busy stretch of shows with 4 concerts in 4 nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's expected to be a busy concert week in Pittsburgh with four big shows scheduled for The Pavilion at Star Lake in as many nights.

Post Malone will play there on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Shania Twain is set to play in front of a sold-out crowd.

And then on Friday and Saturday, it's Matchbox 20 and Butler native Bret Michaels, respectively.

If you're going to see Shania Twain, Star Lake says to plan for heavy concert traffic and is encouraging people to carpool or use ride-sharing services.

Early entry parking stars at 1:30 p.m. and costs $40.

Regular parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 and the show starting at 7:30.

Only clear bags are allowed and it's a cashless venue.