The Palace Theatre in Greensburg shares its ghosts stories

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Palace Theatre in Greensburg is almost 100 years old and, in that time, it has seen millions of people come and go through its doors.

Surely, a place this old, with all its history, would have a ghost story or two, right?

Enter to the scene Melissa Raichel, who has worked in the Palace Theatre for years and who, by the way, was dressed as Dorothy from the "Wizard of Oz" for the Palace Theatre's Halloween party on Tuesday.

She says that people have been experiencing paranormal things in the space for quite a while.

"There are a few stories of people sitting in the loge and hearing voices," said Raichel. "Allegedly, the dressing room, number six I believe it is, is somewhat haunted. People feel cold when they are in there or they even feel like they are being forced out when they walk in. There are a couple of chairs in the venue as well. Not in the theatre itself, but outside in our waiting areas, so if you were sitting in these red chairs, sometimes you would almost feel like dressing room number six, that you were obligated to vacate."

Now whether you believe in ghosts or not, Raichel says that she has had her own experiences in the theater. It was hours before a show one afternoon and no one was in the building. Raichel says she was on her rounds when something startled her in the balcony.

"I walk out into the walkway and I saw a figure sitting in maybe the third row back here in a three-piece suit. My initial thought was, 'How on Earth did someone get in here already?' This is not to be. I literally thought, 'I am going to have to walk over and ask this gentleman to leave.' And as soon as I blinked my eyes, he was gone," she said.

Raichel thinks that whoever that person is or was, they were just excited to get an early seat for the show that night. She also said she hasn't seen him since.

Again, whether ghosts are real is very much up for debate. But the big question is, does Raichel feel that this place is haunted?

"Before that I did. And after that, I 1000% do," she said.

If you would like to share a creepy story from a time you were at the Palace, they are encouraging people to reach out to them on social media and tell their tale. And of course, you can experience this one-of-a-kind place any time of the year with the variety of shows that they host.

For more information on the Palace Theatre, check out their website.

Happy Halloween everyone.