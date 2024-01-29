The Mentoring Partnership holds special event at Hunt Armory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The month of January is National Mentoring Month and on Sunday, a special event was held for mentors and mentees at the Hunt Armory, spending the day together at the ice rink.

It was the first time for many on the ice on Sunday and despite being a little bit wobbly, mentors helped mentees stand up with straight with confidence.

"It's different," said Sayuri Hockett. "It's scary, but fun."

"We were having trouble keeping our balance but we got it," said Maria Olson. "We found the wall. We found out how to stop, holding each other's hands."

The Mentoring Partnership of Southwestern Pennsylvania serves more than 20,000 young people each year, providing mentoring support in Pittsburgh and beyond.

"We really just try to ensure all young people feel known, recognized, and cared for," said Associate Executive Director Kristan Allan.

Maria Olson is a volunteer in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and hit the rink with Sayuri Hockett after being matched together over a year ago.

"It's really important for a mentee and mentor to spend this time together," Olson said.

"People always ask, what's something big and littles do together?" asked Maggie Giel, Director of Outreach and Recruitment for Big Brothers Big Sisters. "The event here today is a prime example. "It's great to see littles light up going around the rink. They fall, they get back up and that's what mentoring is all about."

The Mentoring Partnership says it's always looking for more volunteers and say there's more than 150 different mentoring programs you can be a part of.

"We're hoping to ignite community involvement, finding ways for caring adults to be there and support young people and to help them be prepared and to help support young people to use their voice and secure mentors to help them reach their dreams," said Colleen Fedor, Executive Director for the Mentoring Partnership.

For more information about the organization, click here.