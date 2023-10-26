"The little yellow towels:" Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence talks ahead of first-ever game in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are looking to keep pace in a competitive AFC and AFC North and that continues on Sunday when they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Acrisure Stadium.

The Jaguars are quarterbacked by 2021 first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence and though he did have games against the Pitt Panthers in his three seasons with the Clemons Tigers, they did not occur in Pittsburgh.

Sunday will represent his first game on the North Shore and while both teams are looking to build upon their winning ways, reporters were asking Lawrence his thoughts about coming north to play one of the league's most storied franchises.

"I'm excited, it's definitely one to check off the list, playing in cool stadiums, history places, and obviously, Pittsburgh - their whole organization has an aura around it that's really cool," he said. "You always know what kind of team Pittsburgh is going to have each year - physical, great defense, and their offense is playing really well. That's just what you're going to get."

While Lawrence waxed poetic about the history of the Steelers on the field and the type of team he's expecting to face, the 24-year-old quarterback may have given the fans a little bit of bulletin board material ahead of the game.

A reporter near the end of the press conference asked him if he knew what a Terrible Towel was given his age and the response...well, Steeler Nation...you can draw your own conclusions.

"I know what they are, the little yellow towels that they swing around," he said while pantomiming waving a Terrible Towel.

Sunday's a big one for the Steelers and Jaguars, the Steelers look to keep pace with the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North - looking to improve their own record to 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are hoping to widen their lead over the Houston Texans in the AFC South.

Steelers and Jaguars are set for kick-off at 1:00 at Acrisure Stadium and you can watch right here