The Laundress recalls millions of cleaning products over possible bacteria exposure
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Laundress brand is recalling millions of cleaning products because of possible bacteria exposure.
The items include laundry detergents, fabric conditioners, and cleaning products made between January 2021 and September 2022.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the products contain bacteria that could cause infections.
You are urged to immediately stop using the products and dispose of them.
