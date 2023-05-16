The importance of seeing your doctor on a regular basis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is a statistic that may or may not surprise you: 60% of men do not regularly see a doctor.

A Cleveland Clinic study also revealed that about half of those surveyed don't even like to talk about their health.

But do you need to go if you aren't sick?

The short answer is yes because regular visits can stave off big-time problems.

When things are going well, it's the last thing on your mind.

"Most guys say, 'I feel good. I don't need to see a doctor. Nothing's wrong.'"

Allegheny Health Network's Dr. Brian Lamb says that's exactly when to see a doctor.

"Your doctor is there to actually prevent things from going wrong in the first place. They're trying to fix a problem," Dr. Lamb added.

Specifically, Dr. Lamb said there are three reasons all men should see the doctor regularly.

"Heart disease. You need to be screened for heart disease. So, you need your cholesterol checked. You need your blood pressure checked."

Dr. Lamb said nowhere is a check-in more important than in the area of cancer.

"There are screenings out there to help prevent cancer, to help catch it early. And also, to check for warning signs before it happens."

And he said doctors are good at checking in on your general health and mental health as well.

"The more preventative care you get, the sooner things can be caught and dealt with, and you hopefully prevent them from ever becoming the next serious step," Dr. Lamb said.

If you are under 40 and healthy, once every couple of years is fine, but if you are over 40, Dr. Lamb said it should be an annual visit to your doctor.

Another question: what kind of a factor is heredity?

If you have a history of any condition in your family, the need for regular screenings increases.

And ladies are not much better at this than men are.

Women, especially mothers, are notorious for procrastinating when it comes to seeing the doctor.

And with every delay, the risk goes up.

To put it bluntly, the risk for cervical cancer or heart disease, both of which could kill you.

During the pandemic, even those diligent about keeping their doctor's appointments were put on the shelf by separation protocols.

"A lot of those people still haven't come back. So, it's important to remind them that it's been probably at least two years since a lot of people have seen a provider, and they need to make those appointments for themselves and their families," according to Dr. Salena Zanotti of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Zanotti understands the pressures on women.

"A lot of women do get caught up in everything, and they think, 'Oh, I'll deal with it when I have a problem.'"

But she said that delay could prove catastrophic.

"So, a lot of times, women may wait six or seven months to come to see us, and there was a more serious problem."

Dr. Zanotti said, unlike men, women need two regular exams.

"There's routine general medical exams as well as routine women's health exams, which focus more on breast and pelvic exams," Dr. Zanotti said.

She acknowledges Pap smears and mammograms are a deterrent to many.

"Now, we don't have a better way for general screening, and so again, it's a few minutes that could potentially save your life."

Dr. Zanotti said many women, even younger women, suffer, perhaps unnecessarily, with painful periods.

"There may be something going on that we need to diagnose and fix, and there are definitely ways we can help manage it so these things don't affect your quality of life."

Dr. Zanotti added that moms who are diligent about their children's health often neglect their own because they think they don't have the time and feel fine.

What are the conditions that worry the doctors?

In younger women, cancer.

Cervical cancer is the leading cause of death, but as women get older, heart disease is the leading cause, and in both cases, a regular checkup could help lessen the likelihood of early death.