The importance of 'Me Time' for parents as summer vacation continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Right about now, we're halfway through summer vacation, and as a parent, you may be longing for that yellow bus to come down your street.

That's ok to admit because all that summer togetherness can get to be a bit much.

So, how do you as a parent find some "me time?"

Let's start with that guilt - it's more than ok to admit that you need a breather.

"Parents finding time to themselves can be very rare, particularly if you have young children," said Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic. "On average, parents indicate that they only have around 30 minutes each day to themselves. In fact, some parents indicate hiding from their kids just to get a breather."

Dr. Albers said that "me time" is not a luxury, it's a necessity for your health.

You can only hide in the bathroom so much and if you don't have downtime, you'll end up feeling overwhelmed and stressed to the point you might blow.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it, calling a relative or neighbor," she explained. "This is really important."

Dr. Albers suggested taking a look at how you're using your waking hours - maybe get up a little earlier, reduce your social media usage, and yes, ask for help from a significant other or a friend.

"It's something that parents often struggle with asking for help from other people," Dr. Albers said. "[It's] very necessary to reach out when you need some time to yourself."

That time doesn't have to be with or without the kids, either. You can find them some quiet time for coloring or something they enjoy so you can relax as well.

As for asking for help, no parent wants to admit they are overwhelmed just simply taking care of their own child, but it is important for you and your significant other to admit that because if you don't find the help, you'll grow resentful.