The impacts of unhealthy air on children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With waves of haze blanketing the Pittsburgh region and air quality levels in the 'unhealthy' range, is it bad enough to sideline the summer fun for kids?

Seeing how hazy it is over the city this morning, we know parents might be wondering how breathing this air could affect their kids.

Experts say when air quality is this bad, kids with asthma and other respiratory issues are more at risk.

The Pennsylvania DEP has issued a Code Red advisory for the Pittsburgh area.

CODE RED: Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to create unhealthy levels of pollution for the Pittsburgh area tomorrow, causing the DEP to issue a code red. MORE: https://t.co/YsHV54sn1J pic.twitter.com/WB9ppPwKXe — KDKA (@KDKA) June 27, 2023

The DEP says children, older people, and those with respiratory conditions are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities.

Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Summer is in full swing, so kids are going to be at camp and playing outside more.

Doctors say an N95 mask can help on bad days like this, or just staying inside. If kids have to be outdoors, they should take frequent breaks, hydrate often, and look for any concerning symptoms.

"At lower air qualities, but still bad air quality, it's more about the susceptible child than it is about every child, said Allina Health Pulmonologist Dr. Andrew Stiehm. "Parents should be able to observe their children's coughing more, or perhaps running slower or taking breaks more often than normal."

A code red alert is based on the U.S. Air Quality Index with the value index between 151 to 200, meaning the air is unhealthy to breathe, according to AirNow.gov

Experts say you can reduce air pollution by driving less, switching to electric lawnmowers, and using energy-efficient appliances.