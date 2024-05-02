The hot weather and sunshine return to Pittsburgh on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here comes the heat.

High temperatures today should soar to nearly 85° today. Today's record high is 95° so we won't be anywhere near that. Tomorrow I have highs in the upper 80s.

Will we hit 90°? Model data gives no one in the state or our region a chance of hitting 90° on Friday.

Data shows it's more likely that we fail to hit 80°. Warm air in place, along with lower humidity to start the day, and longer days/higher sun angle should help to fuel highs hitting the upper 80s.

Top pollen expected over the next four days KDKA Weather Center

This type of warm-up isn't anything unusual at this time of the year. We normally have around a 20 percent chance of hitting 85° before the start of May. By the 10th of May, that chance is well over 50 percent.

Getting back to the forecast, highs today will again see a high in the mid-80s. It will be dry and sunny. Humidity levels will be low so it should be comfy in the shade. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at around 5mph this afternoon.

Friday starts dry. Humidity levels will be on the rise with dew points hitting the upper 50s by the late afternoon. I expect a couple of storms to develop on Friday afternoon turning over to rain by midnight.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Friday highs should hit the upper 80s even with the late-day rain chance.

This morning, model data is showing mostly rain with a couple of rumbles for Saturday. Rain totals from Saturday evening to Sunday morning could total an inch of rain by itself.

The latest model run hints at Saturday having the best chance for rain with lower rain totals expected for Friday.

I go from widespread rain on Saturday to scattered showers on Sunday. Highs both on Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid to low 70s.

7-day forecast: May 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

