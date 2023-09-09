'The Great Pup-Kin Race' highlights Waterfront's 2023 Fall Fest

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - Registration is now open for the return of the "Great Pup-Kin Race."

It's all part of the Waterfront's annual Fall Fest and the free event takes place on Sunday, September 17.

The dogs must be 25 pounds or less and pumpkin costumes are required.

Only 130 dogs will be accepted and you can register right here.

Along with the dog race, there is also a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, and live music.

Donations will also be collected for the local non-profit Jeremiah's Place.