The Good Stuff: Socks With A Mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A young teenager has made it her mission to give back.

Audrey W., a 7th grade student from Upper St. Clair, is already running a non-profit called Socks With A Mission at just 13 years old.

She started the effort years ago, beginning with a small drive to collect socks for those experiencing homelessness.

Her mom, Amy, says that socks are one of the top items requested at shelters.

That first sock drive inspired her to keep going with the help of a teacher who took her to a shelter where she could see the need firsthand.

Since they started Socks With a Mission, they estimate that they've delivered 60,000 pairs of socks to men, women, and children.

They've also expanded the mission to include anyone experiencing financial insecurity, children in foster care, and have started working with other organizations.

Socks With a Mission even recently became a giving partner with Bombas, who sell socks, underwear and shirts.

The non-profit is about to receive their first shipment from Bombas, expecting around 5,000 pairs of socks.

For more information on Socks With a Mission, click here.

For more information on Bombas, click here.