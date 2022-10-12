The Good Stuff: Memories in the Makin'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's time to take a break and celebrate the good in life!

Today we're talking about 'Memories in the Makin,' a special charity centered around equine therapy and it's powerful results.

KDKA's Heather Abraham recently spoke to 25 year old Kennedy Hamilton, who had a traumatic brain Injury at 9 months old.

Doctors told her mom that she would be non-vocal.

Her mom refused to give up, taking her to various therapies and speech classes.

And at five, she got her first pony, and that's when she started talking.

At just 25 years old, Kennedy, so impacted by her own experience, has made it her mission to help others with equine therapy.

They opened in June of 2021.

They operate out of Sugar Run Stables in Avella, Washington County.

They're currently helping 18 people with various disabilities.

Memories in the Makin' jist held their first fundraiser so that they'll be able to help more people, like being able to get a lift to get people onto a horse.

They plan on holding another fundraiser in the spring. A date hasn't been determined yet.

Click here to learn more about Memories in the Makin'!