The Good Stuff: Local principal honored with Milken Educator Award

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One principal is getting the pat on the back she deserves.

Andrea Trio, the principal of Madison Elementary School in Wheeling recently won the Milken Educator Award, which includes a $25,000 cash prize.

She incorporates a lot of singing and music into the daily lives of her students and sings the daily affirmations with students.

Her focus is always what's best for the students -- and most of the families in the are are living in poverty. 1/4 of the students have special needs and many have instability and trauma at home.

Trio is a former music educator and she uses music and song to provide calming moments for the kids. 

She was also instrumental in raising $250,000 to get a new playground and according to the Milken Foundation, she did a lot for students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Milken Awards will honor up to 40 elementary educators this school year and Trio is one of ten to receive the award so far.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:45 AM

