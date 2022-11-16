The Good Stuff: Local principal honored with Milken Educator Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One principal is getting the pat on the back she deserves.

Andrea Trio, the principal of Madison Elementary School in Wheeling recently won the Milken Educator Award, which includes a $25,000 cash prize.

She incorporates a lot of singing and music into the daily lives of her students and sings the daily affirmations with students.

Her focus is always what's best for the students -- and most of the families in the are are living in poverty. 1/4 of the students have special needs and many have instability and trauma at home.

Trio is a former music educator and she uses music and song to provide calming moments for the kids.

She was also instrumental in raising $250,000 to get a new playground and according to the Milken Foundation, she did a lot for students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Milken Awards will honor up to 40 elementary educators this school year and Trio is one of ten to receive the award so far.