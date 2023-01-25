The Good Stuff: Junior Achievement celebrates '18 Under Eighteen'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Every year, a group of children a recognized for the amazing work that they do.

The recognition comes from Junior Achievement which each year celebrates their "18 under Eighteen."

This year, another amazing group of teens is doing incredible work.

They're all between the ages of 10 and 18 and doing things to better their communities, schools, and the world.

For example, 10-year-old Bristol Joseph started a business called "Magical Milkweed Market" to sell milkweed in order to help save monarch butterflies.

17-year-old Jason Garland also started a business and received a grant from CMU. His business is called "JG's Plant Nursery" but more impressively - he built a robot that can weed, seed, and water plants.

And 18-year-old Mohammed Shedeed is passionate about bringing cultural and mental health awareness to people. He works on the local, state, national, and even international levels.

He was recently selected as one of three U.S. ambassadors to be part of the International Adolescent Health Week Network.

Those are just three examples of the amazing work these kids do and you can see their full bios, as well as get tickets to the party celebrating their work on February 7, on the Junior Achievement website at this link.