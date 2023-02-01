The Good Stuff: Cross Your Paws saves abandoned pups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we're focusing on a group of helpers and their trip that rescued two dozen puppies.

Cross Your Paws Rescue works really hard to take in pets, not just across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties but they're also connected to groups and organizations around the country, including Kentucky.

A woman named Karen in Kentucky transformed her dining room into a holding area for the two dozen dogs. She was called in to pick up the puppies that were abandoned and left outside.

She started working with Cross Your Paws last year and contacts them when she needs help placing animals.

Volunteers from Cross Your Paws left on Tuesday morning to travel to Kentucky to pick up the pups.

They're arriving in our area and ready to meet their fosters who have already been lined up to take them in.

They're all healthy after an initial vet check in Kentucky and they'll get another one in about two weeks to get updated shots.

Cross Your Paws said they were blown away by the monetary support they received once they posted about the puppies.

They're expected to begin accepting applications for adoption beginning next week.

Lisa Duffy from the organization said they have plenty of other animals up for adoption as well!