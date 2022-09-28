The Good Stuff: Cookie Cookie Ice Cream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new ice cream shop has opened in our area -- and they're helping kids with special needs find the right employment fit.

Cookie Cookie Ice Cream in Kennedy Township is helping those kids as they start to age out of high school and begin transition programs.

Hannah Feda has been baking with her family since she was a little girl, but she had to travel quite a ways for training in the transition program.

Her family has rallied around this idea of creating a business to not only support Hannah, but others who were in a similar situation.

"We knew from the beginning that we wanted to do something for Hannah," said Connie Feda. "We just kept saying, can you imagine some day there's going to be someone sitting at this table."

Hannah and her brother Addison work together on the different flavors of ice cream -- and their homemade cookies can all be made into ice cream sandwiches!

