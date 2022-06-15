Watch CBS News
Local News

Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh later this month

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh later this month
Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh later this month 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Furries are coming back this summer to Pittsburgh.

After missing the last two years because of COVID-19, the Anthrocon Convention is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from June 30 to July 3. There will be new celebrations this year, including a block party in downtown Pittsburgh. 

The event celebrates human-like animal characters.  

First published on June 14, 2022 / 8:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.