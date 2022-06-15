Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh later this month
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Furries are coming back this summer to Pittsburgh.
After missing the last two years because of COVID-19, the Anthrocon Convention is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from June 30 to July 3. There will be new celebrations this year, including a block party in downtown Pittsburgh.
The event celebrates human-like animal characters.
