'The Fresh Market' grocery store finalizing lease in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new grocery store could soon be opening its doors in East Liberty.
According to our news partners at the Post-Gazette, The Fresh Market, a North Carolina-based grocery chain is finalizing a lease to take over the old Whole Foods Market space on Centre Avenue.
It will be The Fresh Market's second location in the region, joining its store in Mount Lebanon.
