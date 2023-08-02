Watch CBS News
'The Fresh Market' grocery store finalizing lease in East Liberty

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new grocery store could soon be opening its doors in East Liberty. 

According to our news partners at the Post-Gazette, The Fresh Market, a North Carolina-based grocery chain is finalizing a lease to take over the old Whole Foods Market space on Centre Avenue. 

It will be The Fresh Market's second location in the region, joining its store in Mount Lebanon. 

