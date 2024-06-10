The Foundmore in Ross Township is open and filling up fast

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A chunk of Ross Township that has been vacant for years is now returning to life.

Some time ago, we told you about the development going into the old Sam's Club property along McKnight Road.

At the time, the building of the development now known as The Foundmore was running into an issue, but the problems have been solved and leases are being signed.

New residents are moving into the Foundmore in one of the busiest sections of McKnight Road.

The Foundmore apartments and townhomes are now open along a busy stretch of McKnight Road in Ross Township. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"I work downtown so it's ten minutes from town and ten minutes from my family and the mall's right there so perfect location," said Kim Hayes.

PennDOT had some traffic concerns while the development was being built, but those have since been resolved.

Shawn Fox designed the Foundmore to answer the needs of young professionals and the complex has a number of amenities -- from a pool and fire pit to a spot to grill, a dog park, and a full gym.

"The gym has been one of the biggest selling points of the community because a lot of people can get rid of the gym memberships," said Assistant Community Manager Nicole Gittman.

Gittman says the clubhouse's community room gives residents a spot for business meetings or just a place to blow off some steam.

"This half is also a rental spot if you want to have a birthday party," Gittman said. "We just had a resident have a bridal shower here."

The residential buildings are state of the art.

From one bedroom apartments that start at $1,525 per month to the three bedroom townhouses with a two-car garage that run up to $3,400 per month, leading is ahead of expectations.

The Foundmore is competing to target the same young professionals that are filling up the Strip District and is more than holding its own touting its location and free parking.

While the proximity is there to a lot of the things, access to the property is only available from the southbound lanes of McKnight Road.