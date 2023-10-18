"The Forgotten Five:" Classic toys up for a fan vote to make into the Toy Hall of Fame

Five classic toys up for nomination to the Toy Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than 10 weeks away from Christmas and each year, Santa's elves are busy making the "top toys" of the year.

While there are new ones available all the time, only so many toys can truly be considered classics - and those toys earn a spot in the Toy Hall of Fame.

However, there has been talk about the "Forgotten Five" when it comes to the Toy Hall of Fame.

These five toys have regularly been up for a spot in the hall, but they keep falling short.

This year, in honor of the Toy Hall of Fame's 25th anniversary, fans of these toys can help them secure a spot in the hallowed halls.

The "Forgotten Five" are the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers, the pogo stick, and Transformers.

Fans can vote once a day now through next Tuesday for one of these toys to finally secure a place in the Hall of Fame.

They've each been up for the honor several times throughout the years but the judges of historians, educators, and experts haven't ever pushed them through.

One of the "Forgotten Five" will be inducted, along with three other toys, chosen from a total of 12 finalists.

Those toys are all picked by the judges.

The winners will be announced on November 9.

If you want to vote for one of your childhood favorites or your child's favorite - you can do so once a day starting now through next Tuesday at this link!