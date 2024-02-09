The Elbow Room restaurant in McKeesport to close on Sunday after 65 years

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A staple of the Mon Valley over the past nearly seven decades is set to close its doors for good this weekend when The Elbow Room in McKeesport serves its last meals on Sunday.

The Elbow Room, located along West 5th Avenue, announced that Sunday will be their last day.

The Elbow Room bar and restaurant in McKeesport is closing its doors for good on Sunday. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The bar and restaurant, known for its square pizza, has been in business since former owner John 'Elbow Jack' opened in 1957, but this weekend, they're calling it quits.

Brusick owned the restaurant for 59 years before he died in 2016.

The restaurant invites everyone to come and enjoy 'one last hurrah' on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. and will go until the last customer is gone.