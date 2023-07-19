Watch CBS News
The Eagles add Pittsburgh show to 'The Long Goodbye' Tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 52 years, legendary rock band The Eagles announced their last tour, alongside Steely Dan. Due to overwhelming demand, two more shows were announced and one of them is in the steel city. 

The Eagles will bring their swan song to Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, October 15. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. "The Long Goodbye" tour is expected to continue into 2025. 

