The dangers of being overcharged when using self-service checkouts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With hand scanners, scanning apps, and self-service checkouts, the process of purchasing just about anything is going more and more automated.

A local consumer advocate says it's a breeding ground for you to be overcharged.

KDKA's John Shumway is here with the words of caution.

It may be not be intentional, but if you don't pay attention, you may be paying too much.

In our hurry-up world, the urge to self-check out and go is irresistible.

"We as consumers need to be very vigilant and careful about the price we are promised," said Mary Bach. "And then the price we are actually charged at the checkout."

Bach says you need to watch for every single price that comes up and that it's not uncommon for the shelf price and register price to disagree.

"I'm actually finding it more often now than ever and I'm very sorry to be able to say that," Bach said.

Bach says that the stores tell her prices change so rapidly that sometimes they just haven't gotten around to changing the shelf price.

"If they've got a tag up saying that a price is one thing and then you're charged a higher amount at checkout, you really should protest because they are breaking the law at that point," Bach said.

When you see a price difference as you are checking out, Bach says you should call over a customer service representative or the supervisor who is overseeing the self-scan units.

It happens at regular checkout lines too, so Bach advocates for signing up for every loyalty program you can.

"You definitely do get a lower price," Bach said. "If you have one, scan your loyalty card at the checkout."

One thing to be aware of is that some stores don't reflect the discounts on the screen as you go, but they come up in a group at the end, so you might want to wait for the final tally before you complain.

Bach says that if the price marked on the shelf or even in a flyer is lower than what comes up on the computer screen, the law is that the store has to honor that price.